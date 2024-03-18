Majestic tiger caught on trap cam in Sundargarh of Odisha, details here

Sundargarh: Two decades later, a majestic tiger in Sundargarh district of Odisha has been caught on the trap camera set up in the forest area.

Reports on Monday said that, a majestic great Royal Bengal Tiger was caught on camera. It has reportedly escaped from Sanjay-Dubri National Park in Madhya Pradesh to Odisha, the National Tiger Conservation Authority or NTCA has clarified.

The tiger has crossed hundreds of kilometers and reached the forest of Sundargarh district. It is said that the tiger has come to Odisha in search of a new habitat. Detailed reports awaited in this regards.

