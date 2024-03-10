Loot in Bhubaneswar from marriage reception party, investigation underway

Bhubaneswar: There has been a loot in Bhubaneswar from a marriage reception party yet again said reliable reports in this regard on Sunday. This has been the third such reported incident in two months.

The videos during the loot has been captured on the CCTV installed in the mandap located in Jaydev Vihar area. Gold worth as much as Rs. 15 lakh has been looted from the mandap. A complaint has been lodged in the Maitree Vihar police station area of Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning here that the looters had come dressed as wedding guests. The police has gone through the CCTV installed in the mandap and has identified two youths who were allegedly involved in the loot.

In a shocking incident, a loot in Bhubaneswar had been effected in the most unique way on February 10, 2024. Looters came as guests at a wedding, ate and looted away gifts from two marriage mandaps.

According to reports, the loot in Bhubaneswar has taken place from two marriage mandaps that is the mandap in a posh hotel in Bhubaneswar and another in Badagada area. Two complaints have been lodged in Maitree Vihar and Badagada police station.

According to reports, cash and jewellery worth more than Rs. 4 lakh has been looted from the marriage venue in Badagada area. However from the mandap in a posh hotel in Bhubaneswar god, cash, gifts and mobile worth lakhs has been looted.

The photos during the loot has been captured on the CCTV installed in the hotel. The investigation by the police of Maitree Vihar and Badagada is underway.

The police is recording the statement of the guests present at the venue and the CCTV footage of the venues. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.