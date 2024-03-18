Loot from gold shop in Dhenkanal of Odisha, see details here

Kamakhyanagar: There has been a loot from gold shop in Dhankanal district of Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard.

Reports say that, the looters stopped the gold merchant on the street and beat him up and took away with the gold jewelry. The businessman was reportedly admitted to the hospital due to head injuries.

According to information, Dipun Chinra of Ward No. 14 in Bhubaneswar, was on his way home with lakhs of gold jewelery from his shop Tarini Jewelery at Ganesh Bazar.

At this time, some miscreants hit him on the back of the head near Shyamal Street and he fell down. As Dipun fell from the vehicle at the spot, the miscreants took away the gold jewelery and money and mobile from him.

However, people passing by the highway admitted Dipun at the Health care Centre. He has been shifted to Cuttack as his condition is critical. However, there is information that the price of gold is more than lakhs of rupees, the police has started investigating the incident.