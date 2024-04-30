Light to moderate rain likely to occur in these districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of some districts of Odisha, predicted the city-based Meteorological centre.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Kalahandi, Phulbani, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam within next three hours,” said the weather department.

“People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike,” it added.