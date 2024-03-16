Labourer found hanging in SCB of Cuttack, probe underway

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a labourer was found hanging in SCB of Cuttack said reliable reports in this regard on Saturday.

According to reports, the hanging body of the construction worker was recovered. The incident took place in the SCB Extension Project area of Cuttack.

Later, the Mangalabag police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter. The deceased is said to be a worker of a construction company.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the cause of death is unclear. The investigation still continues. The police informed the family of the deceased.