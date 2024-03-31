Khasapada Lagi Niti to be performed in Puri Srimandir tomorrow, Temple to remain closed for 4 hours

Puri: The famous Puri Srimandir is scheduled to remain closed tomorrow (April 1) for four hours in view of Khasapada Lagi Niti.

Srimandir will remain closed from 6 pm to 10 pm as the Khasapada Lagi Niti or ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings is scheduled to be observed in the premises of the temple.

Informing about the schedule, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said that in view of this ritual, the public darshan shall be prohibited from 6 pm to 10 pm.

It is worth mentioning here that Khasapada Lagi Niti is a secret ritual of Lord Jagannath and hence darshan of the deities will remain prohibited during this period.

The ritual is conducted on the Amabasya 14th of the Chaitra month of the Hindu almanac. It is specially conducted Shreepayars (holy feet) of the deities. In the ritual the lords’ feet are covered with white clothes.

To conduct the rituals, the main doors of the temple will be closed after the offering of the second prasad at Bhoga Mandap in the afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Srimandir remain closed for public darshan for four hours as the Banakalagi Ritual of the Holy trinity was performed.