Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta intensifies campaigning for 2024 election

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
achyuta samanta intensifies campaigning
Phulbani: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta has intensified his campaign for the 2024 election. He held a huge rally in Boudh and crossed over 100 kms on Wednesday.

Thousands of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers and leaders including BJD candidate for Boudh assembly seat Mahidhar Rana took part in the rally.

Kantamal Block Chairman Sasmita Senapati and Boyanika President Prakash Meher also were part of the huge rally. Each of them sought votes for the BJD candidates and hoped they would win with huge margin.

 
It is to be noted here that the state ruling party has repeated Achyuta Samanta from the Kandhaml Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the schedule, the election to the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat and the assembly seats coming under it will be held on May 20.

