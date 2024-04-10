2024 elections: Congress central leaders including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha, know in details

Bhubaneswar: Several central leaders of the Congress party including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will visit Odisha to campaign for the party candidates during the 2024 elections. This was informed by party MP Saptagiri Ulaka on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media persons about the visit of the party’s central leaders, Ulaka said that Sonia Gandhi will visit Koraput while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will visit Rayagada in the first week of May to campaign for the party candidates.

Apart from them, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will hold roadshows Gunupur, Rayagada, Koraput and Jeypore. Likewise, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar will also come to seek votes for the party candidates for the upcoming elections, Ulaka added.

Saptagiri Ulaka said that he will file his nominations for the Koraput Lok Sabha election. It is to be noted here that election for four Lok Sabha seats – Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput – of Odisha and 28 assembly constituencies coming under them will be held on May 13.

