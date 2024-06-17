Man launches murderous attack on wife in Balasore district, slits her throat

Balasore: A man reportedly launched a murderous attack on his wife by slitting her throat in Nilagiri area of Odisha’s Balasore district on Monday.

Manisha Mallick, the wife of one Deepak Mallick of Dhobasila village of the district, had reportedly gone to his father’s house for Raja celebration. However, a heated argument took place between them for some unknown reason.

Irked over the argument, Deepak allegedly attacked Manisha with a sharp weapon and slit her throat with an aim to kill her.

The family members along with some villagers rescued Manisha in a critical condition and rushed her to Nilagiri hospital for treatment. Later, she was shifted to Balasore district headquarter hospital as her condition deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, the elder sister of Manisha demanded arrest of Deepak and stringent action against him. “They (the couple) had come to the village a couple of days ago. Today they had gone to the paddy field side, where Deepak slit my sister’s throat. It is not the first time that he had attacked her. Time and again he used to fight with her and beat her up,” she alleged.

Also Read: Tusker Dies Of Electrocution In Sambalpur District Of Odisha