Jharsuguda and Malkangiri record highest temperature of the day in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Jharsuguda and Malkangiri recorded the highest temperature of the day in Odisha, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The evening bulletin of the weather department revealed that the highest temperature of the day in Odisha was 38 degree Celsius. It was recorded in Jharsuguda and Malkangiri.

The second highest temperature of the day i.e 37.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Paralakhemundi. It was followed by Bhawanipatna (37.5) and Titlagarh (37.5).

The weatherman has predicted that there will be gradual rise in maximum temperature (day temperature) by 2-4 degree Celsius during next three days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.

The minimum temperature (night temperature) will also gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during next three days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha, IMD predicted.

The department also said that the maximum and minimum temperature very likely to be around 37 degrees and 24 degrees respectively in Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood in the next 24 hours.

However, light rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha till 8.30 AM of March 26.