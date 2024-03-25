Police Commissioner holds 2024 election preparatory meeting, 149 booths are vulnerable in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has geared up for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and has decided to accelerate the enforcement drive to maintain law and order during the twin election.

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda held a preparatory meeting in this regard today with the officers of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) and directed them to accelerate the enforcement drive to ensure crime free election.

According to Panda, 149 out 1107 booths in Bhubaneswar have been identified as vulnerable booths and therefore decision has been taken to keep a close vigil on them.

Emphasis will also be given for the security of the candidates of all political parties and cops will keep a close watch on the criminals, he said.

The Police Commissioner further said that Non-bailable warrants (NBW) has been issued against a total of 284 people under the jurisdiction of the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police. A list of the criminals with NBW has been published on the official website of the Commissionerate Police (https://bhubaneswarcuttackpolice.gov.in/). Besides, the IICs of all the police stations have been directed to put the list in the noticeboard of their respective police stations.

Panda also informed that 403 licenced guns have been submitted by the owners as of now and notice has been issued to other 912 people asking them to deposit their guns.

It is to be noted here that there are three Assembly constituencies under the Bhubaneswar Constituency. They are Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya), Bhubaneswar North (Uttar) and Ekamra-Bhubaneswar. The voting for these constituencies will be held on May 25 while the counting on June 4.