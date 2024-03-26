Holi celebration turns violent in Cuttack district as 5 injured in group clash

Bhubaneswar: Holi celebration turned violent at Bhogada village under Tigiria police station limits of Odisha’s Cuttack district after five persons were injured in a group clash today.

Bogada Sarpanch Sharmila Naik’s husband Arun Kumar Naik and brother in-law had reportedly gone to the local market to purchase some things. In the meantime, Sharmila’s rival group members who were celebrating Holi in the market allegedly passed comments at the supporters of the sarpanch.

A heated argument ensued between the two groups when the sarpanch’s husband opposed it. Later, Sharmila along with others reached the spot after getting information. Soon, their exchange of words turned violent after both the sides physically attacked each other.

Five persons from both the groups including the Bogada Sarpanch, her husband and brother in-law were injured in group clash.

The injured were rushed to Tigiria health centre for treatment. Later, they were shifted to the Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

While Tigiria police has started an investigation into the matter, Athagarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) reached the village and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed in the village as acute tension prevailed in the locality following the group clash.

