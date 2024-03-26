Two including minor boy die as bike rams into tree in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Two persons including a minor boy died after the bike on which they were traveling rammed into a tree near Alim village under Narla block in Kalahandi district today.

The accident took place while the Debraj Bhoi (22) and Abhay Dora (15) of Alima village under the Palam Police Outpost were reportedly going at a high speed and hit a roadside tree.

Debraj died on the spot following the accident while Abhay was rushed to the Kesinga Community Health Centre (CHC) in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragedy as the entire villagers were immersed in Holi celebrations today.

Meanwhile, a cops from the Palam Police Outpost reached the spot and seized the ill-fated bike. They also sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem and started an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the day, one person was killed while six others sustained critical injuries after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in Koraput district. The deceased has been identified as Dasi Muduli while the injured were rescued and were admitted at Dasmanthpur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, five of the injured were later shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, Koraput as their condition was critical.