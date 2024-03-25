Holi celebration in Cuttack to be closely guarded by 15 platoons police force

Cuttack: Holi celebration in Cuttack is all set to be closely guarded by 15 platoons of police force, said reliable reports in this regard on Monday.

Cuttack Commissionerate Police has been on high alert for Holi. Security has been tightened for Holi. 15 Platoon Police will be deployed to help people observe Holi in peace and order.

As many as 12 special teams will monitor various types of movements during the holi celebration in the silver city. There will be police presence in sensitive areas for Holi celebration in Cuttack.

Police will take action if there is any disturbance on the road. More patrolling has been arranged by Commissionerate Police. Cuttack DCP has asked everyone to celebrate Holi in peace and order.

Further it is worth mentioning here that, reports say that as much as Rs.19.72 lakh traffic fines in Cuttack collected in seven days by Commissionerate police.

Cuttack Commissionerate Police imposed fines of rupees 19 lakh 72 thousand 500 in seven days and the Police registered five cases for violating traffic rules.

As many as 69 driving license revoked. 1827 e traffic challans has been stopped by the police. 31 people were driving the vehicle after drinking alcohol.

As many as five people were driving in the opposite direction of the road. It is also worth mentioning that 14 people were driving while talking on mobiles. Further as many as 15 drivers did not obey the traffic signal.

