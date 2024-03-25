Holi 2024: Police seize huge quantity of chemical colours during raid on shops in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today seized a huge quantity of hazardous or chemical colours while conducting raid in different shops today.

The special team of the city police carried out the raids at different shops in Unit-4 areas to ensure safe Holi celebration tomorrow and seized a huge quantity of hazardous or chemical colours being sold by the shop keepers.

Apart from seizing the chemical colours, the police are also imposing fines on the shopkeepers for selling the banned materials. The shop keepers are also being advised to sell only organic or herbal colours.

The surprise raids of the police, which started from yesterday, are expected to continue till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate police has made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order during the festivity.

Police has decided to set up static posts at 31 locations and deploy 15 platoons of police forces across the State Capital city in order to keep eye on the wrongdoers during the celebration.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) along with four Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCPs) and 8 Inspectors-in-Charge (IICs) have been put in charge of the security during the celebration of the festival of colours.

As many as 17 extra mobile patrolling vehicles will also be engaged to prevent any untoward incident. Besides, the city police has planned to engage PCR vans along with striking force as part of security arrangement. The control room also have been provided with extra staff for surveillance and coordination.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Sing has warned that people will be arrested for drunk driving and passing comments on girls and women on the roads.

Police also will take action against people arranging commercial parties on pretext of Holi celebration and alcohol consumption will not be entertained, the DCP added.

