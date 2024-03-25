BJD war room strategy emphasises on how to win with bigger margins than 2019

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is not leaving any stones unturned to win the 2024 election, both Lok Sabha and State Assembly, with bigger margins than 2019.

Party President Naveen Patnaik and party’s chief election strategist VK Pandian are meticulously selecting candidates, formulating key strategies and having brainstorming sessions at Naveen Nivas, which is considered as war room of BJD, said sources.

Patnaik and Pandian are meeting party’s all MLAs, possible Member of Parliament (MP) candidates and organisational leaders of each Parliamentary Constituency (PC), added the sources.

The sources further said that party’s organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das is also reportedly providing key political inputs for each Parliamentary Constituency and Assembly Constituency.

The conch party is emphasising on complete unity among all party leaders within a PC to form a formidable winning combination.

It is speculated that the State ruling party will declare its candidates for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections after the completion of the party supremo’s Parliamentary Constituency-wise meeting.

It is to be noted here that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday declared the names of its 18 out of 21 Lok Sabha candidates for the 2024 general elections which is to be held in Odisha in four phases.

The polling dates in Odisha are May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024. The votes will be cast to elect 21 Lok Sabha members and 147 MLAs, results of which will be announced on June 4.