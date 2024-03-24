Commissionerate police displays spirit of services to mankind, returns stolen cash after recovery

By Subadh Nayak
police returns stolen cash after recovery
Bhubaneswar: The Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Twin City Police Commissionerate has shown the spirit of services to mankind by returning stolen cash to the owners following recovery.

According to police, a cash of Rs 4.5 lakh was returned to Namita Mohapatra of Brameswarpatna in connection to Badagada PS Case No. 420/2023 and a cash of Rs 40k has been returned to complainant Nihar Ranjan Biswal of Prachi Vihar in connection to Mancheswar PS Case No.104/2024 instantly.

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda returned the cash to the duo in the presence of Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

The city police returned the money after recovering Rs 21 lakh cash, 700 grams of gold ornaments, 7 kgs of silver ornaments, and two motorcycles from a high profile burglar, who was arrested during night blocking and checking.

The accused, who has been identified as Parshuram Giri of Balasore district, was involved in at least 21 cases of burglary including four cases in Mancheswar police limits in the past one year, said police adding that he was stealing cash and gold ornaments by breaking into houses.

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

