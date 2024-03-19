Odisha 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian speaks about BJP-BJD alliance, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian spoke on the much talked about BJP-BJD alliance on Tuesday.

According to reports, the BJD leader Kartik Pandian said in an interview to a leading private news channel that PM Narendra Modi is a great leader and he does not require the support of BJD to return to power in the Centre.

Further he also added that, similarly CM Naveen Patnaik does not require the support of BJP to win the sixth term in Odisha.

The BJD leader also added that, alliance talk is beyond politics. “It’s a mark of great statesmanship by two great leaders. The alliance has no electoral value for the BJD or BJP. But it’s a rare mark of statesmanship by two great leaders.”

On the present status of alliance, Kartik Pandian says, “If anything happens, we will get to know” Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

BJD-BJP Alliance Talks Listen to what BJD leader Kartik Pandian says on possible alliance between the BJD & BJP Video: News 18 pic.twitter.com/5SMVoMTtoS — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) March 19, 2024

Also Read: Senior BJD Leaders Meet At Naveen Nivas for discussion relating to Puri constituency