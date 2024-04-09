General Elections 2024: Vehicle checking in Bhubaneswar for money, black film fines upto Rs. 5000

Bhubaneswar: With the general elections 2024 ahead, vehicle checking in Bhubaneswar has been reinitiated for black films. Reports said that black glass inspection will start yet again.

It will be strictly imposed from today. The Police Commissionerate has decided to strictly follow the Supreme Court’s order. Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda has directed Cuttack and Bhubaneswar DCP to form special teams in this regard.

A special team has been formed with Traffic DCP Cuttack and Bhubaneswar DCP. According to the information, money laundering for the election is suspected hence putting black glass, window screen or any other dark film during the election will be punished.

Anyone who violates this rule can be fined Rs 5,000 and imprisoned for six months. The excise department has further informed that there is a possibility of money laundering during the general elections 2024. This is the order of the Supreme Court.

The Commissioner has ordered the RTO and the police to take care of this rule together. The campaign will start from tomorrow. So the Commissioner advised people to remove black film or anything else from their car windows and back glass.

