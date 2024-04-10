General Election 2024: EVMs reach strong room in Bhubaneswar amid heavy security

Bhubaneswar: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) reached the strong room in Bhubaneswar amid heavy security on Wednesday ahead of the General Elections 2024.

EVMs have arrived in BJB College of Bhubaneswar today in view of the general elections. Before the election, the EVM came to the strong room amid heavy security. It has reached the BJB College in Bhubaneswar from Khurda under tight security.

The EVMs have arrived for the five constituencies of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat including Jatni, North, Central, Ekamra and Jaydev. There will be EVMs for both the Lok Sabha and the Assembly of one Assembly and Constituency on five floors.

A total of 2332 EVMs have arrived at the strong room in BJB College at Bhubaneswar. Here it is worth mentioning that on September 23, a workshop on the First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The Chief Electoral Officer and the Additional Chief Secretary inaugurated the workshop. As per reports, the District Collectors, Additional District Collectors as well as the District Election Officers have joined this workshop.

The Election Commission of India, ECIL and the officers of the Chief Electoral Officer are conducting the workshop. First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs are done to make them fit and assure transparency. It is a routine process prior to the elections. As the EVMs reach strong room in Bhubaneswar, they shall be stored under heavy security.