General Elections 2024: Special arrangements in polling booths in Odisha due to severe heatwave

Bhubaneswar: Special arrangements shall be made in polling booths in Odisha due to severe heatwave ahead of the voting date in the upcoming General Elections 2024, said reports in this regard on Wednesday.

A high-level meeting was held to manage the election process in the midst of the hot summer and possible kala baisakhi. A meeting was held in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Bhubaneswar under the chairmanship of Chief Electoral Officer Nikunj Bihari Dhal.

The Chief Electoral Officer Nikunj Bihari Dhal informed the officers present there about the challenges of maintaining high voting rate and error-free election process in Odisha without any loss of life during the hot summer.

The Chief Electoral Officer emphasized on the coordination of various departments so that all the work is completed without any hindrance on the day of polling and on the day of counting. Special arrangements will be made in all the polling stations in view of hot summer months.

Each polling center will have adequate drinking water, separate toilets for women and men, shade for queues, benches and waiting rooms. In all these places, he has ordered to provide uninterrupted electricity and fans. They will have necessary medicines to deal with any emergency.

Each polling officer will be accompanied by a para medical officer. Through information-education-campaigns, the message of warning due to the heatwave will be conveyed to the public. In this connection, the Chief Election Officer has informed about making proper arrangements for all the officials involved in the election process.

Even in the heat of summer, all the officers and security personnel engaged in the election work are going to perform their duties. Therefore, their safety is very important, he said. Their accommodation, transportation facilities and food arrangements have been discussed in detail. Election officials have expressed their opinion that they will have to be vigilant so that they do not suffer from injuries during election work.