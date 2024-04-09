Ganja seized in Malkangiri of Odisha, 3 arrested

Malkangiri: The Malkangiri police busted ganja trafficking in this district of Odisha in an innovative way, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, three youths were tied up by Malkangari police. He had tied up the special packet on his body while smuggling the ganja. 38 kgs of ganja was seized.

While Orkel police station was patrolling, three young men were standing near Chittarakonda road. However, seeing the police, they started running. The police immediately arrested them and after checking, they were found to be in possession of ganja.

These youths prepared a special packet and tied ganja to their bodies. The police seized 38 kgs of cannabis from them and arrested them and forwarded them to the court.

Recently on April 3, Mohana police station in Gajapati district of Odisha the police has seized as much as 1.97 quintals of ganja. The police seized 1 quintal of 97 kg of cannabis. Three people have been arrested on charges of ganja trafficking.

It is further worth mentioning that, the arrested persons have been identified as Ramakrishna Sahu, Sushant Sahu and Satish Jani. According to information, a large amount of ganja was being trafficked from Mohana to Berhampur.

At this time, Mohana Thana police of Gajapati district while patrolling Kamalapur road seized 1 quintal of 97 kg of ganja from a tractor. The estimated value of seized cannabis is said to be at least 10 lakh. The police registered a case and prosecuted the three accused.