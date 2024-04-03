1.97 quintals of ganja seized in Mohana of Odisha, 3 arrested

Mohana: In a huge success to Mohana police station in Gajapati district of Odisha the police has seized as much as 1.97 quintals of ganja on Wednesday. The police seized 1 quintal of 97 kg of cannabis. Three people have been arrested on charges of ganja trafficking.

It is further worth mentioning that, the arrested persons have been identified as Ramakrishna Sahu, Sushant Sahu and Satish Jani. According to information, a large amount of ganja was being trafficked from Mohana to Berhampur.

At this time, Mohana Thana police of Gajapati district while patrolling Kamalapur road seized 1 quintal of 97 kg of ganja from a tractor. The estimated value of seized cannabis is said to be at least 10 lakh. The police registered a case and prosecuted the three accused.

The forest dominated Gajapati district of Odisha has turned into a safe haven for illegal trade of ganja. This naturally gifted district has hundreds of acres of illegal cannabis farming. It seems the unreachable hilly areas of the district have turned as the birthplace of ganja. At this juncture, let us have an analysis about the illegal trade of ganja in this district in the last three years. A ground zero report.

Gajapati district is situated in the southern part of Odisha and is adjacent to the border of neighboring Andhra Pradesh as well as Ganjam, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts of Odisha.

Surrounded by hilly mountains and dense forests, Gajapati District is well known for its rich literature, culture, history and tradition. This district has been named after Maharaja Krishnachandra Gajapati Narayan Dev, the torch bearer of the movement that led to birth of Utkala Pradesh.

However, over the years, Gajapati district has earned a bad name for cannabis farming. Rampant ganja farming are going on in the Mohana, R Udaygiri and Adaba Police limits of the district. In order to gain more profit on high mountains, these blue poisons are being cultivated by innocent people in the remote areas.