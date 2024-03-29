Former minister Surendra Singh Bhoi joins BJD in mega joining ceremony

Bhubaneswar: Former Minister Surendra Singh Bhoi joined BJD in mega joining ceremony held at Sankha Bhawan on Friday, said reliable reports in this regard.

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Surendra Singh Bhoi from Balangir district of Odisha quit the party on March 28. He was the District Congress Committee (DCC) President of Balangir district.

Bhoi resigned from the primary membership, post of President DCC, Balangir as well as AICC membership of the Congress party.

The former minister sent his resignation to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and wrote that he is quitting the party for personal reasons.

“….due to my personal reason I would like to resign from the primary membership, post of President DCC, Balangir as well as AICC membership of the Congress party,” he wrote in his resignation letter addressing Kharge.

It is to be noted that Surendra Singh Bhoi quit after remaining in the Congress party for long 38 years.