Former hockey star Prabodh Tirkey resigns from Congress

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Prabodh Tirkey resigns from Congress

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations to the rest, former captain of the Indian hockey team Prabodh Tirkey resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party on Saturday.

Prabodh, who had formally debuted in politics by joining the grand old party on September 4, 2023, sent his resignation letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Sarat Pattanayak.

It is to be noted here Congress fielded Prabodh from the Talsara-ST Assembly constituency segment to contest the upcoming election. However, his candidature was channeled and Devendra Bhitaria was given the ticket. Following which he had expressed shock over the party’s decision.

“Iresigned from the Congress as the party disrespected him and even a conspiracy was done against him,” Tirkey said while speaking about the reason behind his resignation.

Also Read: Kendrapara Excise Superintendent Debi Prasad Mishra Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11315 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.