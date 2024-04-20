Former hockey star Prabodh Tirkey resigns from Congress

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations to the rest, former captain of the Indian hockey team Prabodh Tirkey resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party on Saturday.

Prabodh, who had formally debuted in politics by joining the grand old party on September 4, 2023, sent his resignation letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Sarat Pattanayak.

It is to be noted here Congress fielded Prabodh from the Talsara-ST Assembly constituency segment to contest the upcoming election. However, his candidature was channeled and Devendra Bhitaria was given the ticket. Following which he had expressed shock over the party’s decision.

“Iresigned from the Congress as the party disrespected him and even a conspiracy was done against him,” Tirkey said while speaking about the reason behind his resignation.

