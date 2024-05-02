Minor girl attacked by schoolmate with blades in Delhi

New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by her schoolmate with blades near their school in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area recently, officials said on Thursday.

A video of the incident, which took place on April 29 near a government school, has gone viral on social media and the parents of the victim have demanded strict action against the accused.

The victim got 17 stitches on her face after the attack.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that they have registered the case soon after the incident.

“Legal action was taken, as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act since the assailants and victim were both minors,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M.K. Meena.

According to the complaint, accessed by IANS, the victim and two of her schoolmates had an altercation during lunchtime at school on April 29.

Later when the victim was returning home, the two girls met the victim outside a park near the school and started cursing her again, the complainant said.

“Without warning, one of them suddenly attacked me, hitting my left cheek with two or three blades, injuring me. My sister and a friend, along with others, tried to protect me, but she kept targeting me,” the complaint read. (IANS)