Parents to sue Serum Institute for alleged ‘Covishield side effect’ related death of daughter

New Delhi: The beavered parents of two girls who died due to Covid 19 are reportedly going to sue Serum Institute for alleged ‘Covishield side effect’ related death.

It is to be noted that recently AstraZeneca had acknowledged in Court that its vaccine, distributed as Covishield in India, can cause rare side-effect called TTS. It seems the parents have been encouraged by the recent development and so going to file the case.

TTS (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome) is a significant adverse event characterized by blood clots and reduced blood platelet levels.

Reportedly Rithaika Sri Omtri (18), a Class 12 pass-out who had admitted to architecture studies, received her first dose of Covishield in May 2021 as a protection against Covid 19. However, later she reportedly experienced high fever, vomiting, and difficulty in walking.

She then went through the MRI test in which it was known that multiple blood clots were there. She had also allegedly a hemorrhage in her brain. Accordingly, Rithaika passed away within two weeks of experiencing these symptoms.

The beavered parents then did not had the precise answer regarding the reason of death of their daughter. However, after filing Right to Information (RTI) requests, later, the Union health ministry confirmed that Rithaika had succumbed to “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome” and that her death was attributed to a “vaccine product-related reaction.”

Similarly, in another case Karunya, daughter of Venugopal Govindan also died in July 2021, approximately a month after receiving her vaccination.

However, in this case it could not be established that her death was directly linked to the vaccine.