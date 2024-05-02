IMD issues heatwave and rain alert for Odisha for next 7 days, details here

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre today issued both heatwave and rain alert for different parts of Odisha for the next seven days.

Due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of Odisha during next 3 to 4 days, said the weather department.

People are advised to take precautionary measure while going outside during peak hours of the day time between 11 AM and 3 PM, it added.

Below is the details of IMD’s weather forecast for Odisha for seven days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 03.05.2024):

Warning:

ORANGE WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada and Kalahandi.

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Bargarh, Balasore, Dhenkanal. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Koraput.

Hail storm likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Ganjam.

Hot & Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 03.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 04.05.2024):

Warning:

ORANGE WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, and Nuapada.

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Bargarh and Balasore. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Kandhamal.

Hot & Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam.

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 04.05.2024to 8.30 AM of 05.05.2024):

Warning:

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Boudh, Balangir, Sonepur, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh . Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Kandhamal.

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 05.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 06.05.2024):

Warning:

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Koraput.

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Keonjhar and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 06.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 07.05.2024):

Warning:

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada,Koraput and Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Forecast:

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, South Interior Odisha and at one or two places very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 07.05.2024 to 8.30 AM of 08.05.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and at one or two places very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 09.05.2024):