Former Congress leader Chiranjib Biswal joins Biju Janata Dal

Bhubaneswar: Former Congress leader Chiranjib Biswal has joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today. He had quit Congress yesterday. Biswal came in a rally and joined BJD at Sankha Bhawan in the capital city of Odisha on Sunday.

As per reports, Chiranjib Biswal set out from his house in a big rally along with his supporters and reached Sankha Bhawan where he joined BJD in presence of senior BJD leaders MP Manas Mangaraj and Sasmit Patra and others.

Biswal had been elected as MLA in Congress ticket for two times. He was elected from the Tittol Assembly seat in 2004 and later was the MLA of Jagatsinghpur from 2014 to 2019.

After joining BJD Biswal conveyed his gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In his reaction he said that he has joined this party for any self interest but after being inspired by the developmental works that have been done under the leadership of CM Naveen Patnaik he has joined. In Odisha, the CM is working on development of youth and women.