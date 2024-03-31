Dacoity bid foiled, 5 held in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal: In a big success to Police, a dacoity bid was foiled and police arrested five persons in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. Rasol Police nabbed the culprits who were making plans in the Sapua forest yesterday night.

As per reports, the culprits had come in a car with West Bengal registration number. After getting information from a confidential source, Police personnel from Rasol nabbed the dacoits when they were planning to materialize a dacoity.

Police have seized illegal weapons, six mobile phones, from there possession. The culprits were lifted by Police and brought toteh Police Station. During interrogation Police got information and also seized a bike that had been theft from Naukiari area a few days back.

It has been learnt that there are many other cases pending in the names of the culprits in different police stations. Hindol SDPO Deepak Jena informed about the incident.

