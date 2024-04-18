Famous Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Famous Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini joined BJD, said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday at a ceremony in Bhubaneswar.

According to reliable reports, the famous Odia film industry actress Varsha Priyadarshini joined BJD in a joining ceremony (Mishran Parba) held at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Upon joining the party, the actress said that she is a huge fan of the Party Supremo Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. She further added that she had acted in a movie dedicated to the CM.

She said the CM has a unique characteristic of not speaking against anyone. She further added that CM Naveen Patnaik’s contribution to the development of Odisha is incomparable.

Later she thanked the members and the workers of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for accepting her into the party. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Earlier today, the Chairman 5T Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian via a video urged people of Odisha to suggest additions to the BJD manifesto.

The Chairman wrote, “BJD government is people’s government. Please contribute your valuable suggestions for the BJD manifesto.” He further added, “HCM @naveen_odisha gives lot of importance to your suggestions.”

It is worth mentioning here that, Odisha BJD’s manifesto committee was formed on April 10, recently MP Chandra Shekhar Sahu had been appointed as the manifesto committee Chairman of Biju Janata Dal.