Fake RTO, MVI arrested in Balasore

Balasore: Police today arrested fake Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) from near the Laxmannath Toll Plaza under Jaleswar police station limits in Balasore district.

While one of the arrested person has been identified as 34-year-old Tusar Ranjan Parida, a native of Jaleswar, the other accused is Shambhu Sahu. a 27-year-old from Singhbhum in Jharkhand.

While informing to the media persons about the arrest of the duo, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said that a team of cops from Jaleswar police station conducted a raid near the Laxmannath Toll Gate and apprehended them while they were providing fake documents of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha in ‘authentic document format’ to vehicles passing through the toll plaza and collecting money from them.

They were arrested after they could not produce their identity cards to the police, said the SP adding as many as 11 fake stamps which are looking like almost authentic, laptops, receipt books and printers along with numerous documents were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against them under sections 470,490, 420,384 and 34 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

