Embankment of Baitarani river in Odisha on the verge of collapsing, locals terrified

Bhadrak: The river embankment is collapsing. The people of the village are spending their days in fear. A large amount of soil is being washed away from the safety dam of the Baitarani river. This phenomena is taking place near the village of Kuhlibindha Panchayat, near Tenthulidihi village in Chandbali Block of Bhadrak District. The people living besides are scared.

Reports say that, a safety fence of about 50 feet long has fallen into the Baitarani. Again, the soil is falling from the place where it fell. Therefore, the concern of around 30 families living along the river bank has increased.

Further it is worth mentioning that, for the past 30 years the village has been facing the issue of the protection of the dam of Baitarani river. The villagers have complained to the officials of the water resources department for the protection of the river bank, but their cries have fallen on deaf ears.