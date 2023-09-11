Erosion of Subarnarekha River embankments left people scared, watch

Balasore: Besides Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers, a few other small rivers flow through the riverine district Balasore of Odisha. A major portion of the people living in the banks of these rivers depend on the river for their livelihood. However, they get frightened with the dangerous site of Subarnarekha.

In the Baliapal block, the Subarnarekha River is gradually proceeding further to flow along its banks. Riverside villages are particularly affected as the river changes its course and erodes the banks.

Every year, acres and acres of farmland are being washed away from the river bed due to due to erosion. The river is running towards the settlement and hence the people are in a state of panic.

The Subarnarekha River has become a cause of concern for the people living in Jamkunda, Bishnupur and Asti panchayats of Baliapal block. Subarnarekha River flows through Baliapal block of Baleshwar district.

Will more than 12 villages of 3 panchayats merge in the river?

The residents of the area are now worried about this. The golden line that has become the companion of people’s lives has now filled their eyes with tears. Every year in floods the river changes its course and erodes the banks. The river causes devastating damage to the villages along the banks.

Thousands of hectares of farmland are flooded. Crops are destroyed. Many villages get submerged with water. At many places, the water flows even at a height of 4 feet. Communication gets lost.

Keeping in mind the security of the people, the administration alerts people through the mic. People in flooded areas are safely moved to flood shelter houses.

People living on the banks of the river stay awake night and day to protect their wealth.

River erosion has been witnessed in the Palpada, Pal Champei, Parulia, Asti, Badhapala, Sujyapur, Kudmansingh, Bishnupur, Rasalpur, Ikadpal, Kuhlachad, Talapada of Baliapala block.

There is more threat to Kuhlachad village of Jamkunda Panchayat. Acres of farmland are being swept away by the river. Villagers are frightened by the erosion near the ferry ghat of the Subaranrekha River. If things go in the same way, it will not take long for the River to reach the settlement in near future. If it really occurs, houses of the people as well as the agricultural lands will be merged into the river.

Watch the video here:

Erosion of Subarnarekha River embankments left people scared