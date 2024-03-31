Elephant carcass found in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Ganjam: The carcass of an elephant was found in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident has come to the fore from Beruhabadi village near Galeri area under Ghumusar forest of the district.

According to sources, the villagers spotted the elephant in the morning near a water body in outer part of the village. The elephant reportedly stood there for a long time. During this time, the forest department official kept a kin eye on the pachyderm. Later it went away from there.

However, the elephant was later found dead inside the forest area. Preliminary report suggested that the elephant passed away due to health-related issue.

The forest department has seized the carcass of the elephant and sent it for autopsy. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier this month, a carcass of an elephant was found near Masaghati in Hadgarh elephant sanctuary of Anandapur. It has been reported that the age of the elephant is about 5 to 6 years old.

The DFO informed, the elephant died after clash with other elephants. A herd of elephants were found straying in the area and there was a clash between them, following which the tusker died.

The forest authorities were informed about the death of the pachyderm. The officials immediately rushed to the spot and have started an investigation to ascertain the circumstance what led to the death of the tusker.