Ganja worth Rs 1.5 crores seized in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

Kandhamal: Ganja worth Rs 1.5 crores have been seized in Musukuli village under Baliguda police limits of Odisha’s Kandhamal district. Two country-made gun is also been seized by the cops.

According to sources, in view of the upcoming general elections, patrolling was been conducted by police to put a check on illegal and criminal activities. During this, the cops saw bag full of cannabis.

Following this, with the order of Baliguda SDPO Rahul Goel, the cops raided the area and seized 16 quintals of ganja and two country-made guns.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the ganja dealers were planning to collect bags full of ganja in the forest and smuggle it out. However, who is behind the smuggling of these cannabis is yet to be known.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier today, a dacoity bid was foiled and police arrested five persons in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. Rasol Police nabbed the culprits who were making plans in the Sapua forest yesterday night.

As per reports, the culprits had come in a car with West Bengal registration number. After getting information from a confidential source, Police personnel from Rasol nabbed the dacoits when they were planning to materialize a dacoity.

Police have seized illegal weapons, six mobile phones, from there possession. The culprits were lifted by Police and brought toteh Police Station. During interrogation Police got information and also seized a bike that had been theft from Naukiari area a few days back.