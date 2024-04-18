At 43.6 degrees, Bhubaneswar ‘hottest place’ in Odisha, 31 places record mercury over 40 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: At 43.6 degree Celsius, Bhubaneswar turned out to be ‘hottest place’ place in Odisha today while 31 places recorded mercury over 40 degrees.

As per the latest bulletin of the IMD, Boudh was the second hottest place as it boiled at 43.5 degree Celsius while with a temperature of 43.3 degrees Angul witnessed the third highest temperature of the day in Odisha.

Below is the list of the 31 places which recorded mercury over 40 degree Celsius today: