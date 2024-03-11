Election Commission of India holds training session for election observers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Election Commission of India (ECI) today held an important meeting-cum-training session of the election observers in Odisha to conduct the upcoming General Election-2024 process in a free, fair and impartial manner.

Different election observers from Odisha participated in the meeting at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer through virtual medium.

All these observers to be deployed in the upcoming general elections-2024 were trained by the Election Commission of India on all aspects of the electoral process. The important role observers will play in the election process was discussed in detail. The different challenges that would be faced by the election observers at the grass root level during the poll were dealt in detail too. There was a discussion on how they would bring all those matters to the attention of the Commission as per the rules.

In the final phase of the meeting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajeev Kumar addressed all the election observers. Discussing about a free, fair, impartial and absolutely error free election process the Chief Election Commissioner emphasized on the critical role of election observers in the process.

The CEC touched upon subjects like the EVM, VVPAT, pooling booth, postal ballot, law and order situations and many other poll related issues. The CEC opined, “Indian democracy is the largest democracy in the world and free, fair and impartial elections are the strength of Indian democracy. The world is watching the election process. With a sense of this, all the observers are expected to perform their duties with utmost responsibility.

The meeting was attended by Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr. N. Tirumala Naik, Satrughna Kar, Mihir Mohanty and various election observers from the state.