Each family to get ‘Voter’s Guide’ pocketbook ahead of election in Odisha: CEO Nikunja Dhal

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal has informed that each family will be given a ‘Voter’s Guide’ pocketbook ahead of the upcoming election in Odisha.

For the convenience of the voters, a pocketbook called ‘Voter’s Guide’ will be provided to all the families of the state by the office of the CEO, said Dhal adding that by reading this they can easily know about voting. This pocketbook will be provided to all families by BLOs.

Decision to distribute the ‘Voter’s Guide’ pocketbook was taken during an important review meeting of the CEO with Collectors and SPs of all the districts of the state through video conferencing yesterday.

In this meeting, the CEO had a thorough discussion on the various aspects of election preparation at the district level. The CEO discussed how the general and the police administration will jointly manage the upcoming general elections in a free, fair and impartial manner.

A lot of innovative efforts are being made by the CEO to increase the voter turnout. The Chief Electoral Officer directed all the District Collectors to implement them properly at the grassroots level.

The CEO discussed security issues with the SPs of all the districts and directed them to make the elections completely violence-free. In this virtual meeting, district-level training, EVM security, and various teams to be engaged in elections were also discussed.

The CEO reviewed the implementation of Model polling booths, Sakhi booths (fully women-manned booths), youth workers-managed booths and disabled workers-managed booths in various districts.

State Police Nodal Officer Sanjay Kumar (ADG) also attended the meeting and reviewed all security-related preparations.

In this virtual meeting Additional Chief Electoral Officer N Thirumala Naik, Satrughan Kar, Mihir Mohanty and others were present.