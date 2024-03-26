Darshan at Puri Jagannath temple to remain suspended for 4 hrs tomorrow, here’s why

Puri: The public darshan of the deities at Puri Jagannath temple to remain suspended for 4 hours tomorrow, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today.

According to SJTA, the public darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will remain suspended between 6 PM and 10 PM for the Banakalagi Niti.

The general darshan will be closed after ‘Dwitiya Bhogamandap’ informed the SJTA.

It is to be noted here that the Banaka Lagi or Shreemukha Sinhara Niti is performed on every Wednesday or Thursday.

Also Read: Holi Celebration Turns Violent In Cuttack District As 5 Injured In Group Clash