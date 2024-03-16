Cuttack: Doctors of SCB Medical’s Plastic Surgery Dept perform rare surgery

Cuttack: A new and rare surgery, “Vascularized Lymphnode Transfer” was performed at the Department of Plastic Surgery, SCB Medical College and hos.kcpital in Cuttack.

It is for the first time that a surgery of such kind has been performed here, said the HOD of the Department.

A per reports, a 33-year-old woman from Jajpur district was suffering from Filariasis for 16 years. Her leg was completely swollen and she was not in a position to do her work properly. It was affecting her daily life to a great extent. The woman was living under stress.

After coming to SCB, the departmental medical team instilled faith in her. Lymph nodes were taken from different parts of the body and implanted in the leg through microsurgery which doctors have been doing in India for only two years. And this surgery was done for the first time in the state by the medical team of SCB.

Doctors are of the opinion that this is a great achievement in the field of medical science. The medical team adopted this treatment method after finding the real cause of leg swelling.

The woman said that she is feeling better after the operation. The woman said that the swelling of the legs has reduced a lot. Now it seems like she got a new life, said the woman.