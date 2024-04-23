Counterfeit ghee seized in Cuttack city, one arrested

Cuttack: A huge quantity of counterfeit Ghee has been seized in Cuttack city of Odisha on Tuesday said reliable reports. According to reports, the ghee was being sold using the logo of another company.

The Cantonment police got a tip off in this matter and seized as many as 16 cartoons of ghee from the manufacturing unit, said reports. More than a quintal of counterfeit ghee was also seized.

The incident has been reported from Pattapol area of Tanti Sahi in Cuttack city. A private company of Andhra Pradesh was allegedly preparing the counterfeit ghee. The owner of the company has been arrested, said reports. It is further worth mentioning that Ebrahim Jalandhar Naidu was arrested.

Further the Cantonment police arrested the alleged accused involved in the manufacturing of counterfeit ghee that was seized in Cuttack and court forwarded them. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.