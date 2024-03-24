Cuttack police arrests arms syndicate kingpin from Bihar, guns and bullets sized

Cuttack: In a major breakthrough, the Cuttack unit of the Commissionerate Police arrested an arms syndicate kingpin from Bihar and seized guns and bullets along with a mobile phone from his possessions.

The arrested arms syndicate kingpin has been identified as Golden Singh of Manjara village in Bihar.

The Street Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) unit of the Cuttack Commissionerate Police had launched a special drive to check the illegal arms smuggling and street crimes in the Millennium City.

The SCPU had seized five guns and live bullets while conducting raids on March 10 and 17 in different areas of Cuttack. Veteran criminals and arms dealers Prakash Behera aka Babua, Priyabrata Samal aka Pinku and Mihir Kumar Ray were arrested.

Based on the inputs of Pinku and Mihir, the Street Crime Prevention Unit visited Manjara village in Bihar and arrested the arms syndicate kingpin Golden Singh with the help of Bihar police.

Police also arrested Golden’s associate from Cuttack whom they identified as Wasim Khan.

According to police, the arrested persons were supplying arms and ammunition to different people in Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Jharsuguda districts.

Different cases are pending against the arrested persons at different police stations, said the police adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.