CM Naveen Patnaik to contest from Kantabanji Assembly seat in Lok Sabha elections, BJD announces 5th list

Bhubaneswar: For the first time, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to contest from the Kantabanji assembly seat for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Mr Patnaik is the second longest-serving chief minister.

The BJD Supremo today has announced fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

CM Naveen had also contested from Western Odisha’s Bijepur district in the last election and also won. But later he gave up the seat.

Naveen also mentioned that the party has swapped candidates in two Assembly constituencies. Former minister Prasanna Acharya will contest from Rairakhol and Rohit Pujari from Sambalpur.

Here is the list of candidates:

Indira Nanda (Jeypore)

Barsha Singh Bariha (Padampur)

Sanjukta Singh (Angul),

Dilip Nayak (Nimapada),

Laxmipriya Nayak (Chitrakonda),

Arundhati Devi (Deogarh)

Rajendra Chatria (Kuchinda)

Geetanjali Devi (Sanakhemundi)