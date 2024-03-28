Chemical Holi colours lead to severe skin infection in Kantabanji, as many as 20 hospitalized

Kantabanji: Chemical Holi colours lead to severe skin infection in Kantabanji, as many as 20 hospitalized, said reliable reports on Thursday. More than 20 people have been hospitalized.

According to reports, the incident took place in Kantabanji of Balangir district in Odisha. All those who were affected have been shifted to the hospital in Balangir. He was admitted to the medical center due to severe pain and spots on his body.

On March 26, more than 20 youths suffered from severe skin infection in Kantabanji from Ashok Nagar, Anand Nagar and other places of Kantbanjji city fell seriously ill. Youths have been seen with burns due to mixed dyes or chemical dyes.

The critically injured youths were admitted to the Kantabanji Hospital. Later, all were shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical Center as their condition became critical. However, no written complaint has been filed in Kantbanji police station.

It is suspected that this is due to the addition of various chemicals in the Holi colours. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Also Read: Youth Stabbed To Death Following Altercation During Holi Celebration In Sambalpur