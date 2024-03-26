Youth stabbed to death following altercation during Holi celebration in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A youth was killed while another sustained critical injuries after they were stabbed by a youth following an altercation during Holi celebration at Kechhupani village under Govindpur police station limits of Sambalpur district today.

A group of youths of the village were reportedly celebrating Holi together. However, one Chinmay Hati and Deepak Sunani had some argument with one Pramod Mahananda for some unknow reasons.

Soon, Pramod left the spot and returned to the Holi celebration venue with another youth named Megha Chhatriya.

Soon after arriving at the venue, Chhatriya had a heated argument with Chinmay and Deepak. Irate over the altercation, he stabbed Chinmay with a sharp weapon. When Deepak protested, the accused stabbed him too.

Both Chinmay and Deepak were admitted at Govindpur hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to the Sundergarh District Headquarter Hospital as their health condition deteriorated further. Uncourtly, Chinmay succumbed to his injuries while Deepak was referred to Rourkela Hospital.

Meanwhile, Govindpur police started an investigation into the incident. They are in search of the accused persons who absconded soon after committing the crime.