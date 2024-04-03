Chandra Sekhar Sahu given additional responsibility of BJD manifesto committee convener

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and Berhampur MP Chandra Shekhar Sahu has been given a new responsibility by the party, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reliable reports, Party Supreme Naveen Patnaik has appointed him as the party manifesto committee convener of Biju Janata Dal and the vice president of the party.

According to the information, Chandra Shekhar Sahu of BJD won the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat in 2019. Chandrashekhar won by 94,844 votes from his nearest rival BJPs Bhrugu Baxipatra.

With this victory, Chandra Shekhar has been elected as the MP of Berhampur for the second time. He became the MP for the first time in 2004 from Congress. He also became a Minister in the Central Government.

Reports say that, in 2009 and 2014, he contested from Congress ticket and was defeated by BJD’s Sidhant Mohapatra. On April 4, 2018, Chandrashekhar resigned from the Congress and joined the BJD and the won the MP seat of Berhampur.