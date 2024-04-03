Bhrugu Baxipatra quits BJP, sends resignation letter to state president

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking twist of events, Bhrugu Baxipatra has quit BJP. He has resigned from the post of primary member of BJP, said reports on Wednesday.

The resignation letter has been sent to the state BJP president. In his resignation letter, he wrote, ‘For the last 23 years, as a member, I have made all efforts for the betterment of the party in the state.” He fulfilled all the responsibilities given by the party with determination, hard work and determination he said.

However, “I am grateful that the party has faith in me to increase various organizational and political activities.” But in the past few days I have been made to feel that I or my services are no longer needed in the party.

He further wrote, “So I decided to quit. He has mentioned in his resignation letter that he will continue his work in the service of the people and the development of Odisha.”

According to reports, Baxipatra a resident of Koraput is the son of late Harishchandra Baxipatra, a prominent politician and freedom fighter and former MLA of Koraput. In the last election, he was the BJP’s candidate for Lok Sabha from Berhampur seat and conceded defeat. There are rumors that he will join BJD.

It is further worth mentioning that his sister is a member of BJD. However, in 2019, Bhrugu was a BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Berhampur. However, he may get a ticket from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat while there is talk of him joining BJD.