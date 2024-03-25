40,000 KISS University students celebrated pre-Holi along with Odia cine stars

Bhubaneswar: Like every year, this year too, 40,000 students and staff of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar celebrated pre-Holi.

They celebrated the festival of colour along with 75 actors, actresses, singers and directors of Ollywood industry.

The Ollywood celebrities also added joy to the celebration through their various fun activities including singing, dancing and games.

The students also performed cultural program and entertained every attendee.

Cine Critic Dilip Hali, actors Sukant Rath, Mantu Sharma, Shubhashish, actress Bidusmita, Pushpa Panda, Pratibha Panda, Shibani Sangita, Akanksha Kabi, Trupti, Sasmita Piyali Sahoo, Comedian Bhakta Prahlada Charan Patnaik, Debu Brahma, Jeevan Panda, Hara Rath, lyricist Arun Mantri, singer Antara Chakraborty, Sricharan Mohanty, Sailabala Mahapatra, Mitrabhanu Mohanty, child artist Aishwarya Mishra, music director Sarat Nayak, sportsperson Anuradha Biswal participated in the program and encouraged the students.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta felicitated the dignitaries in the presence of National Award winning film director from Odisha and SRFTI Director Himansu Sekhar Khatua and Editor of Kadambini Itirani Samanta.