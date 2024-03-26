Bomb attack in Sambalpur leaves 3 injured

By Himanshu
Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, as many as three persons sustained critical injury following a bomb attack in Sambalpur of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place near Pirbaba chowk inside the city under Sambalpur Town Police Station limits.

As per reports, someone hurled bombs on a Bullet motorcycle from the flyover near Pirbaba Chhak in Sambalpur. As a result, three youths who were on the road sustained critical injury. Also, the bullet has got damaged.

The critical youth has been identified as Md Quasim.

Since, tension gripped the area following the bomb attack the SP and the IG have visited the spot and took stock of the condition.

Further details awaited.

